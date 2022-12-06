Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 2,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 789,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $212,047. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.