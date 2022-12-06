Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 308844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

