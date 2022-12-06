Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.18 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $90.46 million and $17.18 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00012312 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.