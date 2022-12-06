AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 68,533 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $152,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,473,399 shares of company stock worth $111,293,809. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.12. 55,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,975. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.