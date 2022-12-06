AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,551 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429,574. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.