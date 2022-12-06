AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of NRG Energy worth $133,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 344,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 252,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,246. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.