AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,318 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $212,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.88. 322,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,169. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
