AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,515,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $178,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. 422,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,990,954. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

