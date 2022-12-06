AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,030 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $227,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 862,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,909,024. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

