AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $142,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $485.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,372. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

