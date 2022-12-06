AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,517,165 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $278,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,634. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

