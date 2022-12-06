Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

