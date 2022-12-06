Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

