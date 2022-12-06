Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.