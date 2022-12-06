Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.39 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and approximately $11,006.67 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,206.65 or 0.07100902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $955.64 or 0.05615784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.59 or 0.30161495 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

