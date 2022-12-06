Analysts’ Upgrades for December 6th (ATGE, ATVI, AVTE, BCS, BFAM, CCK, CMRE, CNA, CRGGF, DITHF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 6th:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $266.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $209.00.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $164.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $192.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

