Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $738.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.39.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.