Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $738.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

