Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target at $40.56

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

About Autohome

ATHM opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

