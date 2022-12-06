Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $389.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

