Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 5,681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $632.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

