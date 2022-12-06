Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

