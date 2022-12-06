ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 7 target price on the stock.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

AMSSY stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.