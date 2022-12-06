Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.5 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Get Ampol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA upgraded Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.