Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Position Increased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amkor Technology makes up about 2.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amkor Technology worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

