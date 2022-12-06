Amgen Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Amgen has a market cap of $110.00 million and $30,795.61 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11911152 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,378.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

