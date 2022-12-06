American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.36.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.