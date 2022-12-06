Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %

AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.