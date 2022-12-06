Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.73.
Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %
AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
