Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $224.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.