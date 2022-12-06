Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

