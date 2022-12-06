AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.8 %
TSE ALA traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,480. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
