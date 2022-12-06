AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

TSE ALA traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 764,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,480. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

