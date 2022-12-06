ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Trading Down 1.8%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 7,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

