Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. 157,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,504,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.