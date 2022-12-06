Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.