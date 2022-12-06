Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.93. Allakos shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $675.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allakos by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 799,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 181,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.