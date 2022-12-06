Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $71.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080024 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060667 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010159 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026112 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005349 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,542,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,152,427 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
