Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $71.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,542,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,152,427 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

