Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

AGI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.