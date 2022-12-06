Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stake Raised by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,135 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 2.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Affirm worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 20.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Down 5.8 %

AFRM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684,522. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

