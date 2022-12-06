Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

