AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. AerSale has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $814.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AerSale by 124.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

