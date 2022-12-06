aelf 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.72 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and $17.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008059 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

