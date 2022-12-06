Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADEVF. Citigroup lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.