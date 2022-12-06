Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,382 shares during the period. GH Research accounts for about 1.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 28.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. GH Research PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

