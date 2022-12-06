Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,050,359 Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Precision BioSciences comprises about 1.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.85% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 65.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 238.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 173,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 122,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at $207,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 7.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

DTIL opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 119.45% and a negative net margin of 505.97%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

