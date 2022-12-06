Acuta Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,149 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Pyxis Oncology worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,950,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

