Achain Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $68,153.76 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

