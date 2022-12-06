Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Buys 2,375,584 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up about 26.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Appian worth $394,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Appian by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,458,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 5,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

