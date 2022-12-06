ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $22,410.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00240931 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00082746 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $25,487.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

