AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

