96,348 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

