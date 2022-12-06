818,069 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 818,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,000. eXp World comprises approximately 4.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in eXp World by 6.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,258,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,294. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

